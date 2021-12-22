Czech central bank surprises markets again with 100-bps rate hike

Adds market reaction, comment

PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points on Wednesday to 3.75%, more than the market had expected, as it aims to tame inflation spurred by supply disruptions, a tight labour market and surging energy prices.

The hike brings the main policy rate CZCBIR=ECI to the highest point since February 2008.

Money market rates had in the past days started pricing in chances of an upside surprise, but none of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 100-point hike.

Ten had forecast a 75 basis-point increase after the central bank delivered its strongest hike in 24 years - 125 basis points - at the previous meeting in early November. One analyst expected a 50 basis point hike.

The crown rose to 25.171 versus the euro, the highest since Nov. 9, from 25.225 before the release.

While central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in late November he could see the bank taking a smaller step in December or even a pause, a stream of data on growing price pressures moved him and other central bankers once again into a more hawkish mood in recent weeks.

Inflation accelerated to 6.0% year-on-year in November, triple the bank's target of 2%, and above the bank's forecast. The bank expects inflation to peak in the first quarter of 2022.

Central European policymakers have been lifting interest rates to contain inflation which has surged to multi-year highs.

The Czechs have been one of the most aggressive, delivering rate hikes totalling 300 basis points in the last three policy meetings including the one on Wednesday.

"This step confirms the bank board still perceives a need to react to inflation risks to prevent growth of medium-term inflation expectations," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

"Central bank officials have recently indicated that the repo rate may reach a peak in the 4% area apparently already in the first quarter of 2022, and markets will be waiting whether today's news conference supports this scenario or if it will be needed to raise interest rates even more markedly."

Governor Jiri Rusnok was due to comment on the decision at a news conference at 3:45 p.m. local time (1445 GMT).

