Czech central bank steps in markets to stop crown weakening

Jason Hovet Reuters
Robert Muller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) said on Thursday it had launched currency market interventions after a sizeable depreciation of the crown.

It said the goal was to prevent a longer-term weakening of the crown in a situation of high inflation.

The crown EURCZK= reversed its earlier losses after the news and traded up 0.5% on the day at 25.19 to the euro at 0934 GMT.

