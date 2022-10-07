Czech central bank slows foreign currency sales in August to 2.4 bln euros

PRAGUE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank in August slowed sales of its foreign exchange reserves, used to prop up the crown currency, selling 2.37 billion euros in spot market operations, the bank's data showed on Friday.

In July, the central bank sold 9.96 billion euros.

The bank has been tapping its reserves since May to prevent what it says was unjustified weakening of the crown and tame inflation pressures.

That has brought the reserves down from a peak of 160.4 billion in April to 139.4 billion euros at the end of September.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.