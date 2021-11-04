Czech central bank shocks again with 125 bps rate hike

Biggest hike since 1997

PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank stunned markets again on Thursday by raising its main interest rate by 125 basis points to 2.75%, delivering a bigger-than-expected hike for the second time in a row amid soaring inflation.

The hike, the bank's biggest since 1997, nearly doubled the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI and put it at its highest level since 2008 and above levels seen prior to last year's series of emergency rate cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No analysts had expected such a large move in a Reuters poll. Five analysts had expected a 75 basis-point move, matching the size of September's hike, while seven respondents saw the main rate going up by 50 basis points.

Czech inflation jumped to 4.9% year-on-year in September, far above the bank's forecasts and its 2% target.

Prices have mainly been driven up by global factors such as supply chain disruptions, but the central bank has also pointed to domestic factors such as Europe's tightest labour market and loose fiscal policy.

"The CNB is one of the most hawkish central banks in the region and is finding plenty of reasons to slam its foot on the brakes with tighter monetary policy," Liam Peach of Capital Economics said in a note.

"With cyclically-sensitive price pressures surging and growing signs of inflation expectations rising, the central bank is likely to stay in a hawkish mood for some time yet. The risks to our view for rates to rise to 3.25% next year are now clearly to the upside."

The Czech crown EURCZK=, after an initial jump of 0.3% after the decision, settled to trade up half a percent on the day at 25.400 to the euro. Rates markets, though, jumped as a 1-year interest rate swap climbed more than 20 basis points.

The central bank surprised markets in September with a 75 basis-point hike, but inflation pressures have since intensified and led to forecasts of further rapid rate increases.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok will comment on the decision at a press conference at 3:45 p.m. (1445 GMT), where he will also present a quarterly update to the staff macroeconomic forecast.

The new forecast is likely to show higher inflation and lower growth than previously expected, with inflation peaking early next year before climbing down, Deputy Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters in an interview last week.

Price pressures will become more pronounced partially due to sharp increases in energy prices that will filter through to households in the coming months, analysts have said.

