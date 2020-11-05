Czech central bank sees higher rate path next year despite slower growth

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank's new economic forecast is consistent with higher interest rate path next year than the previous quarterly outlook but is heavily dependent on the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said on Thursday after leaving interest rates unchanged.

The bank's new forecast saw the three-month interbank rate, seen as proxy for the bank's short term rates with a premium of about 20 basis points, at average of 0.7% next year, versus previously seen 0.4%.

"Consistent with the forecast is stability of market rates initially, followed by a gradual rise in 2021," the bank said in a statement.

"The interest rate path is strongly conditional on the fulfilment of the forecast assumptions made about the course of the epidemic situation and the anti-pandemic measures."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)

