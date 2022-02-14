Czech central bank says inflation to surpass 10% after January surprise

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Czech Republic is very likely to surpass 10% in the coming months as it will continue to be propped up by very high core inflation, the Czech National Bank said on Monday.

In January, the annual pace of consumer price growth accelerated to 9.9%, the highest level since mid-1998, on the back of soaring energy bills. The figure came in above central bank and market expectations.

The central bank sees inflation slowing down gradually in the second half of year after a peak in the first quarter in its latest macroeconomic forecast.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

