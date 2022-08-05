Czech central bank says alternative scenario assumed rates rising above 10%

Adds board member Frait comments

PRAGUE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Czech short-term interest rates were projected to rise to more than 10% under an alternative economic forecast scenario which used the central bank's previous shorter timescale for its policy projections, a bank presentation showed on Friday.

The presentation came a day after the central bank held its main interest rate unchanged at 7.0%, with the board opting to follow a scenario extending its so-called monetary policy horizon to 18-24 months.

Its previous policy horizon, or the timeframe in which its interest rate decisions are expected to take effect, was 12-18 months.

The rate decision came at the first meeting of a revamped board headed by new Governor Ales Michl, who had opposed all tightening moves over the past year during which the main repo rate increased to 7.0% from 0.25%.

Extending the policy horizon period means the bank has given itself more time to bring inflation down toward the bank's 2% target, and thus remove the urge for further interest rate increases.

Central bank board member Jan Frait told Friday's analyst meeting that a majority of board members had varying reasons to opt for the extended-horizon forecast, ranging from the war in Ukraine to issues relating to how interest rate decisions filter into the real economy.

Frait also said repeatedly that signals of spiraling wage growth would be a strong signal for the board to tighten policy, despite the baseline scenario assuming stable rates ahead and a decline next year.

Two of the seven-member board voted on Thursday to raise rates by 100 basis points, a move that would go toward respecting the previously used scenario of a 12-18 month horizon for monetary policy.

Frait said the board regularly discussed the bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market to support the crown, but did not have an agreement on the definition at which point interventions can be stopped.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by David Holmes)

