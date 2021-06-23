Czech central bank returns to rate hikes, signals more to come

By Robert Muller and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank delivered its first interest rate hike since early 2020 on Wednesday, embarking on a tightening cycle that could see borrowing costs rise further at upcoming policy meetings as the bank seeks to cool inflationary pressures.

The rate hike, widely expected amid a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and tightening labour market, follows a similar increase by Hungary's central bank on Tuesday that was the first in the European Union in the aftermath of the pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases coming under control, an economic recovery on track, and inflation at the upper target limit, the Czech bank's board voted on Wednesday to lift its key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 0.50%.

Four members of the bank's seven-seat board voted for the rise while one sought a larger 50-basis-point hike and two others wanted no change.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said after the meeting the bank was likely entering a tightening phase.

The bank's spring forecast has indicated up to three interest rate hikes in 2021. The bank has four policy meetings remaining this year, the next coming in August.

Rusnok said fulfilling the current outlook for two more hikes was one of the likely scenarios but also added a hike at each of the upcoming meetings this year was possible.

A hike at each meeting "is possible if we felt the need to quickly normalise interest rates... so it is not possible to rule out," he told a news conference. "I am not saying that it will (happen) and I quite hope that it won't be needed."

The crown was up half a percent on the day at 25.395 to the euro, at a nearly two-week high. Market interest rates rose 4 to 7 basis points.

A Reuters poll last week forecast at least one more rate hike in 2021 although some analysts saw chances of two.

RETURN TO NORMAL

The rate increase was the first since February 2020 when the key rate rose to 2.25%. It fell sharply in a series of cuts that started just weeks later when the pandemic hit central Europe, leading to production shutdowns and a massive economic hit.

Like others in central Europe, the Czech bank is battling a stronger rise in inflation than what is seen in the euro zone or elsewhere. Global fuel prices have been a driver, but so are pressure from the end of lockdowns and a re-emergence of labour shortages as industry gains speed.

Headline inflation eased to 2.9% in May but is seen spiking in the coming months. The bank targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance band of 1 percentage point.

"We sense a certain domestic mood and some inclination towards tilting expectations towards higher inflation... and we have to react," Rusnok said.

