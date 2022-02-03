Czech central bank raises main rate by 75bps to 20-year high at 4.50%

Adds market reaction, analyst comment

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.50% on Thursday, the highest level since January 2002, as rate-setters have signaled the increase may be the last in line of major moves to anchor inflationary expectations.

The move matched expectations of nine out of 12 respondents in a Reuters poll, after the bank surprised markets with stronger-than-expected hikes at its previous three policy meetings.

In view of the previous upside surprises, the financial market had priced in large chances of a 100-basis-point move in recent days. The crown EURCZK= weakened after the announcement to 24.200 per euro from 24.140 immediately before the release.

Central European rate setters have been raising interest rates since last year to contain inflation spurred by global supply chain disruptions and rising material costs as well as strong domestic labour markets and rising wages.

The Czech central bank had raised the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by a total 300 basis points between September and December, including a 125 basis-point hike in November, the biggest in 24 years.

Czech inflation hit a 13-year high of 6.6% in December. The central bank has forecast the headline rate could climb past 9% in the early months of 2022 and possibly above 10%.

"The repo rate should peak in the first half of the year, perhaps even in the first quarter already," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

"If inflation will start to ease in the spring months, then the Czech central bank's interest rates could start going down in the second half of 2022," Jac said.

Several central bank policymakers have said they expected the repo rate to peak under 5%.

Governor Jiri Rusnok was due to comment on the decision at a press conference at 3:45 p.m. (1445 GMT), and present a quarterly update to the central bank's macroeconomic forecast.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.