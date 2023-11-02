Czech central bank pushes off rate cut, keeps December in play

By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank deferred the start of interest rate cuts on Thursday, leaving the option of launching an easing cycle open in December but staying cautious with a spike in inflation expected before the end of the year.

The decision was a surprise to some in the market with analysts split before Thursday's meeting on whether policymakers would join their Hungarian and Polish peers in easing monetary conditions.

The Czech National Bank's board voted 5-2 to keep the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00%, where it has been since mid-2022 after a series of rate hikes starting in 2021. Two members sought a 25 basis point cut.

Headline inflation fell to 6.9% in September from a peak of 18% a year earlier, and the central bank forecasts it will drop significantly toward the bank's 2% target in early 2024.

But bases effects mean a small spike will come in the final quarter of 2023, and Governor Ales Michl said the board wanted to avoid inflation expectations adapting to the higher data readings.

"We want to demonstrate that we want to be restrictive and not allow inflation expectations to take off," he said.

Michl said both rate stability and a cut were still options at the bank's final meeting of the year on Dec. 21.

The bank has struck a tone of caution as it balances inflation's retreat and a sputtering economy - forecast to fall in 2023 and show only tepid growth in 2024 according to the bank's new outlook - with continued risks of renewed price growth.

Annual price adjustments including hikes in regulated energy prices are due in January, while the labour market is among the tightest in the European Union. Geopolitical risks from the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East are also appearing.

Michl said risks from the first two could push up wage growth or lead companies to reprice goods and services higher.

Central bankers have been uneasy about the extent of companies' repricing in January as firms have often lifted margins during this period.

The government is also set to remove government subsidies on green energy and energy distribution services, causing higher electricity bills.

Another risk to inflation comes from the weakness of the crown, which traded at 15-month lows in October and is weaker than the central bank's previous assumptions.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Susan Fenton and Christina Fincher)

