Czech central bank posts CZK 411.8 bln loss in 2022

PRAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank showed a preliminary 411.81 billion crown ($18.40 billion) loss in 2022, the bank's balance sheet data published on Tuesday showed.

The central bank drops into losses when the crown firms, the bank suffers losses in its foreign assets portfolio and when costs of domestic repo operations rise, as they did last year due to a sharp rise in interest rates last year.

In 2021, the bank posted a loss of 37.48 billion crowns.

The losses do not have any direct impact on policymaking which by law focuses on price stability but put off any chances the bank could transfer profits to the national budget.

($1 = 22.3750 Czech crowns)

