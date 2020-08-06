Czech central bank keeps rates unchanged, focus on outlook

PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected after a sharp reduction in borrowing costs and as inflation stays elevated despite a record hit to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

All 10 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the central bank would leave the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25%, with markets shifted to expectations it should stay at that level for at least the next year.

The central bank has slashed its main rate by 200 basis points since the pandemic hit Europe in March and pushed economies into lockdown.

The Czech economy contracted a record 10.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, slightly milder than expected. On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 8.4% following a 3.4% decline in the first three months of year.

Inflation, though, was at a rate of 3.3% year-on-year in June, outside the bank's target range of 1-3%.

Governor Jiri Rusnok will comment on the seven-member board's decision at a press conference at 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT), where he will also present a staff macroeconomic outlook update.

The bank has forecast the economy to shrink by 8.0% in 2020 before growing by 4.0% in 2021.

