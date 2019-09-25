Czech central bank keeps rates unchanged amid global easing

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting on Wednesday as policymakers seek to balance domestic inflationary pressures with risks stemming from weakening economies among key trading partners.

The bank's seven-member board voted to keep the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00% where it has sat since May when rate setters last hiked rates as part of a two-year tightening cycle.

All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast no change to borrowing costs as central bankers have flagged stability for now. Some central bankers have also said a debate on a further hike was still possible.

The Czech economy, like others in central Europe, has maintained solid growth and low unemployment that has spurred rapid wage growth, boosting domestic consumption.

Inflation has been at or above the central bank's 2% target rate for the past 16 months, standing at 2.9% in August.

But the economy is facing headwinds from the euro zone, especially in key trading partner Germany, which is hovering near recession.

Both the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve have started easing their monetary policies to counter rising risks from global trade tensions.

Governor Jiri Rusnok will comment on the bank's decision at a news conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT), where he will give the board's assessment of risks to current staff forecasts published in August. The next outlook is due in November.

Analysts say a weaker-than-expected crown will stay in central bankers' sights. This is on top of risks coming from a trade battle between the United States and China as well as uncertainty over whether Britain will leave the European Union with or without a deal.

The crown EURCZK=, weakened by poor global sentiment, traded on Wednesday at around 25.84 to the euro, where it has hovered for the past month. The central bank's latest outlook had assumed an average exchange rate of 25.40 during the third quarter.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)

