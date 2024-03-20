Czech central bank keeps easing pace with 50-bp rate cut

Adds details, crown in paragraphs 2-7

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points, to 5.75%, as expected on Wednesday as it maintains a steady pace of policy easing with the crown currency still weak and some price pressures lingering.

Inflation in the Czech Republic fell back to the central bank's 2% target in February, although the crown has been trading weaker-than-expected after plumbing two-year lows and prices in services are still rising fast.

With that mix, policymakers in the run-up to Wednesday's meeting had shown no willingness to accelerate a rate-cutting cycle started last December, and all analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the 50-basis-point reduction in the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI.

The rate cut is the third in the cycle and comes as inflation is quickly easing while the economy has been sluggish as firms see subdued order books and consumers arestill cautious after the price surges of the past few years.

The central bank gave no comment on its decision. Governor Ales Michl was due to hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m. (1445 GMT).

Central bankers have said that the bank's easing policy will be gradual and cautious.

The crown EURCZK= fell to two-year lows beyond 25.50 to the euro in February after the bank increased the pace of cuts to 50 basis points.

But with the CNB's message of gradual easing, the crown has stabilised around 25.20-25.30. It was a touch weaker at 25.316 to the euro after the bank's decision on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Ros Russell)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.