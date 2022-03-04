Czech central bank interventions not targeting any crown level, Nidetzky says

Adds quotes, details

PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank intervened in markets to smooth out exchange rate volatility and does not have a strategy about achieving a particular level for the crown, Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky said on Friday.

Nidetzky, speaking in an interview on Czech Television, also said interventions did not mean that interest rates would not go higher.

The central bank had earlier announced it was intervening in markets on Friday to prop up the crown, joining the Polish central bank in stepping in as central European markets get hit by investors seeking safer assets in the wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

The fall in currencies, with the crown hitting a 10-month low this week, comes as central European policymakers battle surging inflation set to be pushed higher by the Ukraine crisis.

"Our strategy at this point is not about some level of exchange rate of crown and euro. We really wanted to send a signal to the market that after the verbal intervention, we are ready to actually make the intervention," he said.

"The Czech National Bank's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient in a way that we can afford to fight the weakening of the crown."

The Czech bank has lifted its base rate CZCBIR=ECI by 425 basis points since last June as its seeks to contain inflation that has accelerated to a more than 20-year high.

After four straight sharp hikes, markets expect the bank to moderate its tightening pace, possibly raising rates by 25 to 50 basis points at its March 31 meeting.

"I would like to send a signal that when we entered the market today, and we intervened on the exchange rate, that does not mean that we would feel that we cannot raise the rates further," Nidetzky said.

"We will definitely discuss further raising rates at the next monetary policy meeting," he said, while adding "there will definitely be some moderate tuning of rates."

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.