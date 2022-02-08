Czech central bank increases investment tranche in reserves portfolio in 2021

PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank continued to transform its international reserves portfolio in 2021, raising its investment tranche by 5 percentage points to 69.2% of the total, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank's reserves portfolio ended 2021 with a market value of 143.9 billion euros ($163.99 billion) and said the euro value of the portfolio rose by around 8% last year due to a positive return and purchases of foreign currency from clients.

The bank said 56.8% of reserves were allocated in euros and 25.3% in U.S. dollars at the end of 2021, versus 58.2% and 23.1% respectively at the end of the first half.

The investment tranche is geared towards generating returns over the medium and long term, rather than earmarked for potential immediate use like its liquidity tranche where the remainder of the reserves is held.

The central bank's reserves rose sharply during 2013-2017 when the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market to keep the crown weak as part of its loose monetary policy.

($1 = 0.8775 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

