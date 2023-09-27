Czech central bank holds rates steady as market waits for signals of a cut

Adds Reuters poll, details on economy

PRAGUE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a more than two-decade high on Wednesday as markets waited for signs of a potential rate cut by the end of the year as inflation cools.

Investors are betting that the Czech central bank will begin to cut interest rates in the coming months and follow peers in Hungary and Poland in easing monetary policy, even as it continues to strike a cautious note.

It could still take a hawkish stance pledging no imminent easing on Wednesday, analysts have said. The central bank governor, Ales Michl, is due to comment on the bank's decision at a news conference at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT).

The central bank has held its main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since mid-2022, after lifting it from near zero in a one-year tightening cycle to tackle inflation that was soaring into double-digit territory.

In a Reuters poll of economists last week, a sizable majority saw the bank already delivering a first interest rate cut in November or December, while a minority said the bank would wait until the first quarter.

Headline inflation CZCPIY=ECI has come down steadily since the start of 2023, falling to 8.5% year-on-year in August, after peaking at 18% in 2022.

Core inflation is also slightly lower than the central bank's expectations.

The bank has said headline inflation should drop to its 2% target in the first half of next year. Analysts have said signs of slowing inflation back to target meant rate cuts could not be put off much longer.

But at the same time, the Czech labour market is among the tightest in the European Union, and central bankers are watching for a pickup in wages and demand that would increase price pressures again. They have also said there is still uncertainty over annual re-pricing in January and impacts of planned tax changes.

A weaker crown currency - which fell to nearly one-year lows after Poland delivered a sharper-than-expected interest rate cut in early September - is also a factor that may cause the bank to be more cautious in launching an easing campaign.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

