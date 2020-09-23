Czech central bank holds rates steady amid COVID-19 spike

PRAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) left its main interest rate at 0.25% as expected on Wednesday as rate setters hold steady amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the country threatening to knock an economic recovery off course.

The export-reliant economy is rebounding from a record contraction in the second quarter after the outbreak of the new coronavirus forced the temporary closure of businesses and left factories idled for a period.

With a spike in new COVID-19 cases in September larger than at the initial outbreak and growing at one of Europe's fastest rates, the government has aimed to avoid restrictions that might damage business, but has introduced limits on restaurant and bar opening hours and public events.

Analysts had expected unchanged rates on Wednesday and forecast steady policy throughout this year and 2021, although uncertainty remains with the pandemic flaring.

The CNB's two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI is at 0.25% after 200 basis points of cuts in the spring. The board has held steady since its last rate cut in May.

Several policymakers have signalled there was no need to ease monetary policy further at the moment. Inflation remains above 3%, outside the upper end of the bank's tolerance range around its 2% target.

Markets will be watching Governor Jiri Rusnok's comments at a news conference due at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT).

The crown EURCZK= has eased sharply amid the spike in cases in the Czech Republic and Europe. It weakened past 27 to the euro this week for the first time since May, touching a low of 27.225. It traded steady at 26.995 after the bank's decision.

The bank's latest outlook, which saw an 8.2% economic contraction this year and 3.5% rebound in 2021, had assumed an average exchange rate of 26.7 during the third quarter.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka, writing by Jason Hovet)

