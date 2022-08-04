Czech central bank holds rates steady after year of tightening

PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank held interest rates unchanged on Thursday, interrupting a series of hikes started in June last year as the revamped board met for the first time under new Governor Ales Michl.

The key two-week repo rate will remain at 7.00%, after the central bank delivered 675 basis points worth of hikes in nine moves since June 2021 when it started tightening.

The thinnest majority in a Reuters poll, 8 out of 15 respondents, had expected no change to rates from the newly composed seven-seat board where three new members arrived.

The bank said it would continue preventing excessive fluctuations of the crown in the foreign exchange market where it has sold billions of euros in the past months to prevent the crown from weakening.

Michl was due to discuss the decision and a new economic forecast at a news conference at 3.45 p.m. (1345 GMT).

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller, editing by Michael Kahn)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

