Czech central bank holds rates, pausing after series of cuts

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday in line with expectations, pausing after slashing rates by a combined 200 basis points at three previous meetings to boost the economy against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The main two-week repo rate stayed at 0.25%, as predicted by all 13 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The market is now focusing on the bank's longer-term outlook, especially if further headwinds bring closer the possibility of rates going near zero.

The bank has initiated discussions on potential unconventional measures ranging from foreign exchange or asset market interventions to liquidity provision. Negative rates have been an unpopular prospect.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said last week cutting rates further might undermine bank profits and thus financial stability.

Rusnok will comment on Wednesday's decision at a news conference at 3:45 p.m. local time (GMT 1345).

The central bank may be comfortable with keeping rates steady as inflation only just dropped to 2.9% in May, above the bank's 2.0% target, yet within 1-percentage point tolerance band.

Measured by the European Union's harmonised index, Czech inflation at 3.1% was the second highest in the bloc in May, according to Eurostat.

Monetary conditions have been tightened since the bank's May forecast by a firmer exchange rate.

The crown was largely steady after Wednesday's decision after easing in earlier trade. It was trading at 26.718 to the euro, 1.8% above the bank's assumed second-quarter average and 2.5% above the third-quarter outlook.

The central bank expects the Czech economy to contract by 8% this year in its baseline scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hungary's central bank unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, its first such move in four years. Poland cut rates to almost zero in May.

