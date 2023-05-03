Czech central bank holds interest rates steady, markets eye outlook for cuts

Adds details, graphic

PRAGUE, May 3 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) held interest rates unchanged as expected on Wednesday, with markets eyeing whether policymakers will keep their hawkish rhetoric as inflation eases slowly and wage pressures persist.

All analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to leave its main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00%, where it has sat since June 2022 following a year-long hiking cycle totalling 675 basis points.

Markets expect at least 50 basis points in rate cuts toward the end of this year as inflation has peaked and the economy struggles for momentum.

But, since the last meeting in March, investors have scaled back bets on the pace of future easing after rate setters warned they would not cut prematurely.

Attention will be on Governor Ales Michl's news conference at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT), where he will also present a quarterly update to the staff macroeconomic forecast. Some analysts see the inflation outlook staying on a higher path.

The bank has maintained it is deciding between a steady rate and another hike.

Markets, though, view this as rhetoric to support the crown, which has hit 15-year highs in the past month, and push back bets on easing later this year, rather than the likelihood of another hike. The bank has resisted hiking interest rates since Michl took the helm last year, despite the bank's models indicating tightening was needed.

The meeting comes as data this week showed improved trade helped the Czech economy emerge from recession in the first quarter.

"The central bank is likely to reiterate interest rates can remain at higher levels for longer and that it is ready to intervene (in FX markets) if the wage spiral threatens to take off and inflation cannot be tamed," Komercni Banka economists said in a note ahead of the decision.

"It is likely to assess expectations of rate cuts as premature again."

The bank sees inflation easing into single digits in the second half of this year, from 15.0% in March. It has highlighted risks of a pick-up in wage growth and loose fiscal policy keeping upward pressure on prices.

Industrial wages rose at a double-digit pace in the first two months of 2023, while unemployment is the lowest in the European Union. On the fiscal front, the state budget deficit doubled year-on-year between January and April and has already hit two-thirds of the full-year target.

