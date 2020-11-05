Czech central bank holds fire, cuts growth outlook

By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank kept its interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected and indicated no changes were likely in the coming months as the economy takes a hit from a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic at home and abroad.

The central bank has held its main interest rate at 0.25% CZCBIR=ECI since May, after slashing it by 200 basis points in the spring to shore up an economy hit by the first wave of the epidemic in March.

All 12 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change to rates on Thursday, and also predicted stability through 2021.

The bank cut its 2021 growth outlook to 1.7% from a previous forecast of 3.5%, and at the same time raised the outlook for market interest rates next year - an indicator of the official rate path - to 0.7%, on average, from 0.4%.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said the increase in the market rates forecast was underpinned in the bank's model by expectations for a normalisation of the economic situation in 2022 and 2023.

But at the same time he said most members of the bank's seven-strong board believed rates would not go up as early as the forecast assumed and may even remain stable throughout 2021.

"A significant majority on the bank board believes that in reality the correction of low interest rates towards some standard normal will probably require a longer time... than the forecast shows at the moment," Rusnok said.

The country has seen some of the world's highest per capita rates of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, forcing a range of government measures including the closure of retail businesses and schools.

The crown EURCZK= lost 1.5% in September and October, but has partly rebound in the past week to around 26.660 to the euro. The bank predicted it would be only a touch stronger next year on average at around 26.6.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.