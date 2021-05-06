Czech central bank holds fire as expected, market awaits fresh economic outlook

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, while the market focuses on its updated economic forecasts and comments for clues on a policy tightening path in the months ahead.

The main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI remained at 0.25%, where the central bank has held it for a year following sharp cuts at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rate setters have said that although they were open to raising rates this year, the central bank should tread cautiously in order not to undermine the expected economic revival by tightening monetary conditions prematurely.

The Czech economy contracted less than expected in the first quarter and manufacturing sentiment is at its highest in three years, while inflation is picking up again faster than the central bank had expected.

Markets are watching if the central bank scales back its hawkish outlook, currently projecting three 25-basis point hikes this year. The board has taken a more cautious approach to the size and timing of hikes than the forecast.

Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters in April the bank's growth forecast of 2.2% could be downgraded in the new outlook but said the bank may still start debating policy tightening when it has the next forecast update in August.

Rusnok was due to comment on the decision at a press conference scheduled for 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT).

Central Europe is facing higher inflationary pressures than elsewhere in Europe, with labour markets and wage growth holding up despite the region being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. However, analysts tip only the Czech bank to move ahead with rate hikes this year.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Jason Hovet)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.