Czech central bank halts tightening run as new governor takes over

PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank held interest rates unchanged on Thursday, interrupting a series of hikes started in June last year as its revamped board met for the first time under new Governor Ales Michl.

The key two-week repo rate will remain at 7.00%, after the central bank delivered 675 basis points worth of hikes in nine moves since June 2021 when it started tightening.

The thinnest majority in a Reuters poll, or eight out of 15 respondents, had expected no change to rates from the newly composed seven-seat board, on which three new members arrived.

The bank said it would continue preventing excessive fluctuations of the Czech crown, having sold billions of euros in recent months to prevent the currency from weakening.

Michl was due to discuss the rate decision and a new economic forecast at a news conference at 3.45 p.m. (1345 GMT).

The crown dipped to 24.667 against the euro EURCZK=, from 24.644 ahead of the decision.

Czech inflation has continued to climb to three-decade peaks, reaching 17.2% in June and looking set to climb further towards 20% before turning lower on the back of past monetary tightening, which has undercut lending, and a slowdown in spending caused by falling disposable incomes.

Michl, who had been a board member since 2018, had voted against all rate hikes in the past year and has repeatedly said that he saw the level where the bank had taken them as sufficient. He has said he would propose rate stability at his first meeting as governor.

Michl has argued that inflation was largely an external supply-side shock and that the key to bring inflation down was lowering budget deficits, keeping wage hikes in check, and maintaining interest rates at higher than usual levels.

Analysts have expected the bank's monetary department forecast to indicate more rate hikes, potentially opening a gap with the board's majority view. The market has been pricing in one or two quarter-point hikes before a peak this autumn.

