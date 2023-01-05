Czech central bank governor: inflation will drop substantially this year

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Czech inflation will rise in January due to electricity prices but start falling in the spring and, overall, will drop substantially this year, central bank Governor Ales Michl said on Twitter on Thursday, reiterating the bank's forecast.

"According to the forecast, inflation will start falling, because demand is significantly muffled and the economy is going into a recession," Michl said. "People are beginning to borrow and spend less, which is good."

Michl reiterated that interest rates, now at 7%, would stay higher for some time than they were in the past decade as the bank wanted to motivate investment and savings.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

