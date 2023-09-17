Czech central bank governor: Forget about early rate cuts -TV

Adds details, background

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will not cut interest rates this month as inflation remains high and will wait for data in November and beyond, Governor Ales Michl said on CNN Prima News television on Sunday.

The bank's board next meets on monetary policy on Sept. 27 and then on Nov. 2.

The bank has held its main repo rate at 7% since June last year. Inflation slipped in August to 8.5%, from 8.8% in July, and the bank has said inflation is on track to drop to around its 2% target in the first half of next year. However, it has also strived to convince markets that it will not rush to cut rates.

"Do not expect at all that we will lower rates in September, October and so on."

Asked about the first possible cut, Michl said the bank would wait for new data.

"We will wait for further data, November, January, we will see, spring of next year. We will evaluate data at all upcoming meetings and will see what it allows us, but at the moment I do not see a lowering of rates."

The bank said after its Aug. 3 meeting that it may start to debate on a rate cut in the autumn.

Michl reiterated that the bank would keep rates rather high in the coming years relative to the easy policy of the past decade, which Michl called an error leading to high current inflation.

"We want to be a bank of hawks," he said.

