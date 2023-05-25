Czech central bank deputy chief: policy tight enough to tame inflation

Adds vice-governor quote

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank's monetary policy is tight enough to bring inflation down to the bank's 2% target, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said on Thursday.

The central bank has kept its main interest rateCZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since last June when it ended a year-long tightening cycle.

"I am not thinking about rate cuts, my thoughts have been so far whether the seven (percent) will suffice, which I am convinced now it will," Zamrazilova said in a live interview broadcast by the Czech Television.

The central bank expects inflation, which eased to 12.7% year-on-year in April, to get near its target early in 2024.

Zamrazilova also said that the government's efforts to consolidate the public finances appeared a step in the right direction in terms of taming inflation.

