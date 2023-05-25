News & Insights

Czech central bank deputy chief: policy tight enough to tame inflation

May 25, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

Adds vice-governor quote

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank's monetary policy is tight enough to bring inflation down to the bank's 2% target, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said on Thursday.

The central bank has kept its main interest rateCZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since last June when it ended a year-long tightening cycle.

"I am not thinking about rate cuts, my thoughts have been so far whether the seven (percent) will suffice, which I am convinced now it will," Zamrazilova said in a live interview broadcast by the Czech Television.

The central bank expects inflation, which eased to 12.7% year-on-year in April, to get near its target early in 2024.

Zamrazilova also said that the government's efforts to consolidate the public finances appeared a step in the right direction in terms of taming inflation.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Susan Fenton)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.