Czech central bank delivers hawkish rate outlook, expects post-pandemic spending rebound

Updates with governor comments, market reaction

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) will certainly raise interest rates in 2021 as spending rebounds with the easing of the coronavirus pandemic, and the board will debate tightening already in June, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.

The seven-member board voted unanimously to keep the main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25%, where it has been for the past year.

Markets have been betting the Czech bank could be the first among European Union peers to return to rate hikes, and Rusnok delivered a hawkish outlook on Thursday.

He said the improving health and economic situation - despite a cut to the bank's 2021 growth forecast after extended lockdown measures - showed rates did not need to remain low for too long.

Rusnok said he was "100% certain" there would be a hike this year, but he would not speculate on a rise already at the next meeting in June.

"The situation now is telling us rates this extremely low, like we have today, will not have to be kept so long, and it could be even counterproductive in view of future price stability on the monetary policy horizon," he said.

The bank published updated forecasts, which help guide policy although rate setters do not always follow them blindly, and they pointed to softer growth this year after harsh lockdowns but a faster rebound in 2022.

The outlook saw headline inflation near the top end of the 2% plus or minus 1 percentage point target range in the coming months and again at the end of the year.

"The outlook is rather optimistic and, at the same time, we can see some new inflationary pressures, which perhaps were less certain previously, but today we see them as more likely," Rusnok said.

Market interest rate forecasts, similar to a previous outlook, indicated as many as three hikes this year.

The Czech crown EURCZK= erased its earlier losses and rose as much as 0.2% against the euro, while market rates rose more than five basis points.

Rusnok said the board had fewer issues with the forecast than a quarter ago, when the board took a cooler view of the future rate path, but he declined to speculate on the size of hikes possible this year.

Central European economies are facing stronger inflationary pressures than others in Europe although only the Czech bank is tipped to tighten this year.

The Czech economy held up better than expected in the first quarter - despite lockdowns on retail and hospitality - and factory sentiment is high.

Inflation is ticking up again, above the mid-target, and pent-up demand - which Rusnok said was over 200 billion crowns - and extra savings after an income tax cut will add to that now that restrictions are being lifted with COVID-19 vaccinations accelerating.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Jason Hovet and Steve Orlofsky)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.