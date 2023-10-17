Czech central bank chief: leaving door open to possible rate cut by end of year

ZLIN, Czech Republic, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank is leaving the door open to a potential interest rate cut by the end of the year, Governor Ales Michl said on Tuesday.

The central bank has said it had started debate on beginning to lower its key interest rate CZCBIR=ECI from 7.00%, a level it has been held at since June 2022, as inflation dropped to a rate of 6.9% in September from a peak of 18.0% a year ago.

The bank sees price growth falling toward its 2% target in the first half of the next year. Markets are betting the Czechs could soon follow peers in Hungary and Poland in easing the tight monetary policy installed since 2021.

Michl reiterated debate had started and the bank board had internally agreed a strategy on going forward, but the next steps at the Nov. 2 and Dec. 21 meetings would depend on fresh data from the real economy.

"We will evaluate freshly available data, a new forecast, uncertainties around it, and decide," Michl said in remarks prepared for a speech to university students in the eastern Czech city of Zlin.

"I am not giving any statement, commitment, on how exactly we decide - we are leaving the door open for every option."

He said that regardless of the decisions by the end of the year, it was clear that interest rates would be significantly above inflation from January.

"Monetary policy so far has worked. It is time to slowly and thoughtfully move on," he said.

"Whether we slightly, slowly, thoughtfully lower rates by the end of the year or not, we will remain hawks who will do all to protect the country from renewed high inflation."

Michl said after the last policy meeting on Sept. 27 that interest rates in the coming quarters would remain above the trajectory suggested by the bank's inflation forecast, which modelled cuts from the third quarter.

September core inflation, which was published after the bank's last meeting, was 0.5 percentage points below the bank's August quarterly outlook.

Base effects are expected to bring year-on-year price growth up in the rest of the year before a significant drop in January.

Markets are pricing a 25-basis-point cut in November and chances of up to 75 basis points by year-end.

Michl said the central bank has managed to cut money supply growth to the private sector through its policy, which allowed the discussion on rate cuts, but government debt growth was still not tamed.

"By that way, in the longer-term outlook that reduces our possibilities for lowering rates toward the neutral rate," he said.

