Czech central bank chief: rates could rise by 50-100 bps at June 22 meeting -paper

PRAGUE, June 13 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank could raise its key interest rate by 50-100 basis points at its June 22 policy meeting, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying by Pravo newspaper.

The central bank has raised the main rate CZCBIR=ECI by 550 basis points to 5.75% over the past year as it has been trying to tame inflation which soared to 16.0% in May.

"I don't know whether the hike will be by 50 basis points to 6.25% or even by 100 basis points to 6.75%. I think that it may well be somewhere in this range," Rusnok said in an interview published on Saturday.

"My opinion is that the rates still need to rise, unfortunately. The inflation load is awfully big, and it would be impossible to tame it in time without some strong moves. The signal has to be fierce," he said.

The June 22 meeting will be the last for Rusnok, who has supported the tightening policy. As of July, he will be replaced by the current board member, Ales Michl, who has voted in a 5-2 minority for rate stability.

Rusnok said that although he takes his successor's views into consideration, he will decide on rates based on data and the analysis provided by the central bank's staff, as usual.

Markets are pricing in a more than 100 basis point rate hike on June 22, before Rusnok and two other members of the seven-seat board step down.

The Czech president named three new rate-setters last week, and his picks eased market worries about a sharp dovish swing.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans)

