Czech central bank chief: Not tragic if inflation overshoots target

adds inflation data, details

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Czech Republic could rise above the central bank's target this year but that would be "no tragedy," central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Sunday.

The central bank targets annual inflation of 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in both directions, but it has said any hasty changes in monetary policy should be avoided as it takes between 12 and 18 months to make a difference.

"(Some items) can push us slightly above the target, but that is no tragedy," Rusnok said, pointing to commodities such as oil or global food prices, which the central bank cannot influence.

So far this year, the consumer price index (CPI) has been above the central bank's forecast - 2.2% in January and 2.1% in February, compared to 1.7% seen by the bank for both months. March figures are due on April 13.

"If our forecasts were to show that there is some longer-term trend, that it is not just a swing of these commodities, then we would of course have to adjust our policy and start considering (a) gradual return to interest rates that are more normal than what we have at the moment," Rusnok said in a televised debate.

The Czech National Bank has held its main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25% since last May after slashing it by 200 basis points to prop up the Czech economy following the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding the next rates move, the central bank said after its rate-setting meeting on March 24 there was a bigger risk from acting prematurely, and possibly undermining an economic recovery, than acting late.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton and Barbara Lewis)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.