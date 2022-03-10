Czech central bank chief: moderate rate hike not ruled out at March 31 meeting

Adds quotes, context

PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Czech Republic could accelerate by 1-2 percentage points from the 11.1% reported for February, and inflation is likely to remain elevated through the first half of the year, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.

Rusnok also said he would not rule out a moderate interest rate hike at the central bank's next policy meeting on March 31.

"I estimate that it is a question of one, two percentage points, inflation will remain high through the whole fitst half of the year, it will be higher than we assumed, and it will stay there longer than we expected," Rusnok said in a televised interview.

"We should see a marked decrease of these numbers in the second half," he said.

The Czech central bank raised its main rate CZCBIR=ECI to 4.50%, the highest level in 20 years, in February, bringing the overall increase to 425 basis points since last June when the bank launched the current tightening cycle.

Rusnok said that rates could rise further at the next monetary policy meeting on March 31.

"I would not rule out a moderate hike," he said.

Czech headline inflation in February soared past 11% for the first time since the middle of 1998, data showed earlier, piling pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further as energy prices bite and growth worries rise.

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese and Barbara Lewis)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.