Czech central bank chief: moderate rate hike not ruled out at March 31 meeting

PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Czech Republic could accelerate by 1-2 percentage points from the 11.1% reported for February, and inflation is likely to remain elevated through the first half of the year, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.

Rusnok also said he would not rule out a moderate interest rate hike at the central bank's next policy meeting on March 31.

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.