Czech central bank chief: main rate likely to go significantly above 4%

PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank will probably have to raise its main rate significantly above 4% next year as the economy is facing combination of very strong inflationary pressures, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

The central bank surprised markets with a 100 basis-point hike earlier on Wednesday, which brought the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 3.75%, the highest level since February 2008.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)

