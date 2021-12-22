Czech central bank chief: main rate likely to go significantly above 4%

The Czech National Bank will probably have to raise its main rate significantly above 4% next year as the economy is facing combination of very strong inflationary pressures, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

The central bank surprised markets with a 100 basis-point hike earlier on Wednesday, which brought the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 3.75%, the highest level since February 2008.

