Czech central bank chief: Interest rates most likely stable in 2020

PRAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates are most likely to be stable this year and average inflation is likely to ease from 2019 levels, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The Czech National Bank is one of the few central banks in Europe that has been debating whether another interest rate hike was needed to tame price pressures in a growing economy with a strong job market. But it has held steady on policy since last May as it monitors the risks from a slowdown abroad.

A spike in the inflation rate, which reached 3.2% in December according to data this week, has also fuelled expectations that rates could rise later this year.

The price rise meant inflation was outside the upper end of the bank's tolerance band around its 2% target for a second month.

Rusnok told Ekonom magazine in an interview that it looked like rate stability was most likely this year.

"Of course we do not know whether some extraordinary events will come, but under normal scenarios, stability is the most likely," Rusnok said when asked on the rate outlook for 2020.

He said he expected average inflation to ease to around 2.5%, below 2.8% seen in 2019, which was the fastest rate since 2012. He said this was why the board saw at the last meeting in December more of a "smoothing" of the rate path, rather than a hike followed by a cut, as indicated in the bank's outlook.

The seven-strong board has voted 5-2 at the last three meetings to hold the main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00%. The minority has backed a 25 basis-point increase.

Bank board member Vojtech Benda, who has supported a rise, said on Wednesday that the bank had room to raise rates this year and that it would be better to move sooner than later.

Another rate setter, Vice-Governor Marek Mora, who voted in the minority for a hike in September but has backed stable rates since then, told Czech Television on Monday he expected stable or slightly higher rates this year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

