Czech central bank chief: another rate hike is likely, by 75 bps or more

PRAGUE, June 6 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank looks likely to raise interest rates again at June 22 meeting as the developments in economy are still inflationary, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Monday.

The hike to the main two-week repo rate , currently at 5.75%, was likely to be by 75 basis points or more, Rusnok told news website www.aktualne.cz

