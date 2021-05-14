Czech central bank: majority agreed tightening decision "much closer" since last meeting

For TEXT of minutes click on

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Most members of the Czech central bank's 7-strong board agreed the time for raising interest rates has come much closer, the bank said in minutes from the board's May 6 meeting released on Friday.

"Majority of the board members agreed that the monetary policy tightening decision had moved much closer since the last meeting," the minutes said.

"(Board members) Marek Mora and Tomas Holub pointed out that raising interest rates already at the late-June monetary policy meeting was de facto consistent with the forecast and with keeping inflation close to the target at the monetary policy horizon.

"Against this, Ales Michl said that interest rates should remain unchanged until the epidemic had been brought under control."

The board voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged, with the main repo rate at 0.25%, but the bank's new outlook confirmed the view that interest rates should be rising from about the middle of the year.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said after the meeting the board felt more aligned with the new forecast than previously and said that a rate rise this year looked certain, with debate possible already in June.

The minutes also said the board saw risk to the forecast as lower than before, and balanced.

The bank said in the minutes that board members Mora, Holub and Vojtech Benda said "overcautious monetary policy might...even be harmful".

Mora added that "if the Board believed in 'vaccination, reopening, recovery', the time for voting to raise interest rates was already inexorably approaching," the minutes showed.

The crown currency firmed after the minutes were released on Friday, adding to 14-month highs seen in the past days to trade at 25.450 per euro before retreating to 25.499 at 0717 GMT.

