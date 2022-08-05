Czech central bank: alternative scenario assumed rates rising above 10% in short term

Czech short-term interest rates were projected to rise to more than 10% in the short run by an alternative economic forecast scenario which used the previously standard 12-18 month monetary policy horizon, a presentation for analysts showed on Friday.

The central bank held its main interest rate unchanged at 7.0% on Thursday, with the board opting to follow a scenario extending the monetary policy horizon to 18-24 months, meaning a slower inflation decline toward the bank's 2% target.

