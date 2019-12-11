Czech cenbank's Benda: next rate move could be either way

Adds quotes

PRAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates could still rise to at least cover inflation if a slowdown abroad does not hit the economy drastically, while a drop in rates cannot be ruled out if the impact is deeper, central bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote on Wednesday.

In a commentary titled "The Dilemma of Monetary Policy" in newspaper Hospodarske Noviny, co-authored with central bank adviser Jakub Mateju, Benda said the next move in rates could be in either direction.

Benda has voted in the minority for a rate hike at the bank's last two policy meetings when the Czech National Bank board left the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00%.

The Czech National Bank is one of the few in Europe still discussing interest rate hikes at a time when most big players, like the European Central Bank, have turned to easing policy amid global risks to trade from a U.S.-China dispute and slowing Chinese demand.

Benda said the latest data has brought mixed news, with overall growth and domestic consumption below the bank's forecasts while inflation is higher although the crown has firmed to help somewhat tighten conditions.

"In summary, the next move in rates could be in either direction," Benda wrote.

"If the slowdown abroad is not projected into the Czech economy so drastically and at least a slight recovery happens in our main trading partners, rates could gradually go higher, to at least cover inflation."

He added though a drop in rates could not be ruled out if the impact on the Czech economy would be more serious and will threaten a spillover into strong anti-inflation tendencies.

Czech headline inflation quickened to 3.1% in November, outside the upper end of the bank's +/- 1 percentage point tolerance band around its 2% target for the first time since 2012, data showed on Tuesday.

Benda said it seemed Germany could be past the worst and avoid recession. He said the Czech economy could further slow at the end of this year or the start of next but it would likely be a soft landing and domestic growth could pick up again during 2020 if no further bad news appeared.

