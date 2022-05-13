Czech cenbanker Holub: Latest FX interventions 'true monetary policy' move

Adds further comment on interest rates

PRAGUE, May 13 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank launched a "true monetary-policy intervention" when it entered the market on May 12 to stop a sharp weakening of the crown undesired at a time of high inflation, board member Tomas Holub said on Friday.

"Ideally, we would not have to stay in the market for long," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic seminar.

"We could not afford (a weaker exchange rate), so we entered the market, and now it is a true monetary-policy intervention in the market...so that we don't go the path of a weaker exchange rate, higher prices, higher inflation expectations, higher wage demands, and so on (all together)."

The Czech central bank has sharply lifted interest rates since last year, along with others in central Europe, to get ahead of soaring inflation, which hit above 14% in April to touch its highest level since 1993.

After 550 basis points in total tightening since last June, the bank's key rate stands at a 23-year high of 5.75%.

Holub said the bank's latest hike on May 5 would not be its last. "We see the risks that we will have to continue (raising interest rates), that inflation pressures will be strong."

He said that while stagflation risks were tangible, the bank must focus on restoring price stability.

Helping with that were the bank's interventions launched on Thursday.

Holub said he had preferred using interest rates as the bank's standard monetary policy tool, but that interventions were "reasonable and basically only possible" as a weak exchange rate increased import prices and would further raise inflation expectations.

Before the move, the crown had shed nearly 4% since last Friday amid a changeover at the bank's helm as the end of Governor Jiri Rusnok's term has rattled markets.

As Rusnok's successor from July, President Milos Zeman on Wednesday appointed current CNB board member Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes since the bank began tightening policy almost a year ago and has called for an end to tightening.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Heinrich)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.