Czech cenbank governor: demand pressures in economy easing -newstream.cz

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

December 15, 2022 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Demand pressures from the Czech domestic economy are easing, central bank governor Ales Michl was quoted as saying on Thursday.

In an interview with newstream.cz before a central bank meeting next week at which analysts see interest rates staying stable, Michl was cited as saying monetary policy was strict enough.

He also said that, in the next six years, policy should be stricter and rates higher than what was seen in the period six to 10 years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

