Czech cenbank governor: demand pressures in economy easing -newstream.cz

PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Demand pressures from the Czech domestic economy are easing, central bank governor Ales Michl was quoted as saying on Thursday.

In an interview with newstream.cz before a central bank meeting next week at which analysts see interest rates staying stable, Michl was cited as saying monetary policy was strict enough.

He also said that, in the next six years, policy should be stricter and rates higher than what was seen in the period six to 10 years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.