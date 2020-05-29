Czech cenbank governor says FX interventions not on agenda -newspaper

Adds quote, crown rate, background

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank has no reason to consider foreign exchange (FX) interventions to loosen monetary policy as inflation remains high, Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a newspaper interview.

"They are certainly not (on agenda)," Rusnok told the Denik newspaper in an interview.

"One has to realise we are in a different situation now than in 2013 when the exchange rate commitment (the bank's past FX-weakening policy) was introduced. At the time, there was a threat of deflation and the economy needed to prevent deflationary pressures through the exchange rate."

Inflation stood at 3.2% in April, above the bank's +/- 1 percentage point band around 2% target.

"We do not have a reason to deepen expansive monetary policy," Rusnok said.

The bank, having built a cushion by tightening policy in the past, has cut by 200 basis points since March to 0.25%.

It has also loosened capital requirements for banks as well as mortgage regulations, introduced more liquidity provision options and pushed through legislation giving it wider powers to step into asset markets.

The rate cuts have initiated a discussion about what the bank may do next if needed.

Rusnok said he did not see a reason why the crown should weaken to a level around 30 per euro or more in the open market, although he noted anything could happen if a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and economic fall occurred.

The currency fell after the onset of the crisis to as low as 28 to the euro from around 25.50 but has since recouped some of the losses, closing European trading on Thursday at 26.935.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Neely)

