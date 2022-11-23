Czech cenbank chief: policy already restrictive, stable rates the right approach

Adds quotes, details

BRNO, Czech Republic, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates are high enough at the moment and are restricting economic activity, making the policy of rate stability the right one, central bank Governor Ales Michl said on Wednesday.

The Czech National Bank lifted its key rate CZCBIR=ECI to 7.00% in June, the last move in a 675 basis point tightening cycle started in 2021. Under Michl's leadership since July, the bank has stuck to rate stability at its past three meeting.

Speaking at a debate with university students in the city of Brno, Michl said interest rates should peak before inflation peaked due to the delay in monetary policy effectiveness.

"Demand pressures from the domestic economy are already moderating, household consumption is even declining in real terms," Michl said. "The policy of stable interest rates is thus the correct one now."

While not reversing the past hikes, Michl has spoken in favour of interest rate stability, even after staff forecasting models painted more tightening ahead in order to bring inflation down to the 2% target in the bank's policy horizon.

Inflation hit 18% in September before easing to 15.1% in October as state energy allowances to ease the impact of soaring energy prices began to have an effect.

Michl said on Wednesday that monetary aggregates were decelerating and monetary development was significantly restrictive when deflated by consumer price growth.

He noted new mortgages dropped by 82% year-on-year in September while new corporate loans were down by 64%.

Over the longer term, Michl said, interest rates would however need to stay relatively higher than they used to be prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.