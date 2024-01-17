Czech car production back near pre-pandemic highs after 2023 rise

Adds quote, detail on plants, background

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Czech car production rose 14.8% year-on-year in 2023 to 1.398 million vehicles, getting back to levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the Czech Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Wednesday.

Czech car plants faced headwinds in 2023 from high energy costs, persisting supply chain snags, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, although the sector lifted production for a second straight year.

Car production is a major driver for the central European country's economy, which has been held back by high inflation that is now starting to abate. Manufacturer sentiment, though, remains low.

"However many challenges we will have to continue working with, I am convinced that just like in 2023, the Czech car industry will once again occupy the position of the engine of the economy this year," AutoSAP head Martin Jahn said.

Car production reached record highs just above 1.4 million annually between 2017-2019 before getting hit in the pandemic and later global supply problems.

AutoSAP said electric car production rose 34% last year.

German group Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Skoda Auto remained the biggest car producer among the country's three auto plants. Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T also operate factories.

The carmakers this week said they were not expecting any production cuts related to disrupted shipping lanes as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen have hit international commerce.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Potter)

