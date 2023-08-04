News & Insights

Czech c.bankers aware of forecast risks, such as inflation expectations - vice governor

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

August 04, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

Adds vice-governor quotes

PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - All members of the Czech National Bank board are aware of the risks of macroeconomic developments not panning out as the bank officially forecasts, particularly with regard to inflation expectations, Vice-Governor Jan Frait said on Friday.

The central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, while the board expected a higher rate path ahead than that implied by new staff forecasts indicating that the bank could even start cutting interest rates in the current quarter.

"All board members do take the risks implied by the alternative scenarios very seriously, in particular the probability that inflationary expectations are not perfectly anchored," Frait said at a meeting with analysts streamed live on the central bank's website.

Frait also pointed to the core inflation outlook, seen by the central bank staff at above 3% in 2024.

"The potential for relatively high core inflation relative to CPI or monetary-policy inflation is a case for being cautious in terms of cutting rates," Frait said.

The central bank has fought against market expectations that predict close to 100 basis points in cuts by the end of this year, and policymakers have said rates will stay higher for longer, implying no quick drop in borrowing costs once easing begins.

Governor Ales Michl reiterated on Thursday that the market's expectations for rates may not materialise.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.