Czech c.banker Zamrazilova: Interest rates high enough to tame inflation -E15

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

April 24, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank's benchmark interest rate, currently at 7%, is high enough to tame inflation in view of the current state of the economy, vice-governor Eva Zamrazilova said in an interview with daily E15.

Zamrazilova also reiterated that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer, while rate cuts cannot be considered until the inflation rate falls into single digits.

Zamrazilova's comments on the E15 website were first issued in a podcast on April 18.

