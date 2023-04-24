Czech c.banker Zamrazilova: Interest rates high enough to tame inflation -E15

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank's benchmark interest rate, currently at 7%, is high enough to tame inflation in view of the current state of the economy, vice-governor Eva Zamrazilova said in an interview with daily E15.

Zamrazilova also reiterated that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer, while rate cuts cannot be considered until the inflation rate falls into single digits.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.