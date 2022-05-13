Czech c.bank board majority considered a bigger hike at May meeting, minutes show

PRAGUE, May 13 (Reuters) - Four of seven Czech National Bank board members said it was possible to consider a bigger interest rate hike of 100 basis points at the last policy meeting on May 5, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

The central bank voted last week 5-2 to lift the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 75 basis points to 5.75%, its highest level since 1999 after hikes totalling 550 basis points since last June.

Minutes of the meeting showed during discussions on the Czech crown that there was a consensus that "the need for a tighter exchange rate component of the monetary conditions was greater than usual".

Due to this, a majority of the board agreed it was necessary to tighten monetary policy further, even more so given the upward trend in interest rates around the world.

"In this overall context, (Governor) Jiri Rusnok, (Vice-Governor) Marek Mora, (board member) Vojtech Benda and (board member) Tomas Holub therefore conceded it was possible to consider raising interest rates by 100 basis points," the minutes said.

The May 5 meeting was the second to last under the current board composition, as Governor Rusnok's final term is set to end.

On Wednesday, President Milos Zeman appointed current CNB board member Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes since the bank began tightening policy almost a year ago, to be Rusnok's successor from July.

Michl has called for an end to rate hikes, raising new uncertainty around the bank's rate outlook as it fights inflation that hit a nearly three-decade high above 14% in April.

Markets expect one last sharp rate hike at the bank's June 22 meeting.

Besides Rusnok, Benda and Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky's first mandates also expire and they can be either re-appointed or replaced, possibly shifting the balance of the board.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

