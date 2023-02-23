Czech businessman Kretinsky looking to raise his stake in Fnac Darty, BFM Business reports

February 23, 2023 — 03:07 am EST

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is looking to raise his stake in French retail group Fnac Darty FNAC.PA, and would be ready to buy Ceconomy's 24% share in the company, BFM Business reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed sources.

Shares in Fnac Darty rose by around 3% on the news.

A Ceconomy spokesperson told Reuters there were no discussions with the Czech investor, who has been aggressively expanding his portfolio in recent years, about a possible deal. Kretinsky could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kretinsky already is a major shareholder in the firm, holding roughly 20% via an investment vehicle.

