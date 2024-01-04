Czech budget deficit shrinks in 2023, government plans further reduction

Adds quote, details on debt, spending, fiscal gap

PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's state budget deficit narrowed more than expected in 2023, helped by special taxes and an inflow of European Union funds, as the government prepares to cut the fiscal gap further to below EU limits this year.

The deficit eased by 20% to 288.5 billion crowns ($12.81 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, below a target of 295 billion crowns approved in the budget.

The result will keep the country with an overall fiscal gap above the EU's ceiling of 3% of gross domestic product but the government expects it to fall back within EU rules in 2024.

The Czech Republic has seen one of the fastest increases in public debt in the EU since the global coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, putting pressure on the state budget.

Spending last year was driven by higher pension payments and aid to help people and companies affected by an energy price surge in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

State debt costs also rose.

Budget expenditure overall rose 11.0% year-on-year in 2023 while income was up 17.8%, the ministry said.

Pensions accounted for the biggest spending rise, growing by 97 billion crowns versus 2022, followed by energy aid that rose by 58 billion crowns on the year.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said that despite costs, investment funding was at a record above 200 billion crowns.

"(The result) gives hope that in the coming years we will gradually cut the state budget deficit," he told a news conference.

The government's central budget is the main part of overall public sector finances, which also include healthcare, regional government and some off-budget funds.

** Click here for an interactive graphic

TAX HIKES

For 2024, the government has pushed through a package of tax hikes and subsidy cuts to reduce the overall fiscal deficit to 2.2% of GDP.

The 2023 fiscal gap is expected to be no more than 3.6% of GDP when fully calculated, Stanjura said, versus a 3.2% deficit in 2022.

The Czech economy is expected to pick up in 2024 after stagnating in the past year as high inflation hit consumer activity and manufacturers' order books.

The government last year introduced a windfall tax targeting profits of energy firms and banks to help cover energy price assistance along with other levies, but these brought in less than what was paid out.

Stanjura said the government would review in the spring whether to continue the windfall tax, currently due to run until 2025.

The Czech Republic's debt load remains at about half of the EU average but has shot up from 30% in 2019. It steadied at 42.3% of GDP in 2023, Stanjura said.

** Click here for an interactive graphic

($1 = 22.5160 Czech crowns)

Czech central budget deficit narrows in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/48HH27Y

Czech central budget deficit narrows in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/47pcM0T

Czech government aims to return fiscal deficit to within EU rules https://tmsnrt.rs/47pcEyr

Czech government aims to return fiscal deficit to within EU rules https://tmsnrt.rs/47ma78a

Fast-growing Czech debt levels since COVID pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/47D5wi5

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton and Gareth Jones)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.